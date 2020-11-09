Books by the Box fundraiser to help Oro Valley Public Library

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We’ve seen businesses shut down and lose countless amounts of money because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but now it’s affecting a local library.
The Friends of the Oro Valley Public Library typically raises thousands of dollars each year to help with any remodeling, upkeep, or general needs around the library.
But this year, board members said the pandemic’s impact has been severe and the struggle to bring in any additional funds has been hard.
Normally, the group can put together numerous fundraisers and book sales to help raise the money needed.
It’s something they’ve done for more than 15 years, but they’ve had to cancel all of those events during the pandemic.
Because of this, board members said they’ve lost more than $50,000 in money they give right back to the community.
“We just can’t make up that money. Our revenues have gone down tremendously. Of course, donations are always accepted but they’re especially helpful right now," Martha Briggs said.
She added that the Friends have postponed construction projects because of the pandemic and accrued a large collection of books they can’t keep.
Normally, this wouldn’t be a problem, but right now, they’re out of space.
To combat this issue and raise some money for the library, the group is planning a “Buy a Box of Books” sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 12-14.
Boxes will be divided by category and will be priced at $15 per box.
Masks and social distancing will be required.
