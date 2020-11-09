Border agents rescue driver from flaming SUV

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - U.S. Border Patrol agents saved a driver from a burning SUV just north of the I-19 Immigration Checkpoint near Arivaca Saturday.
Shortly before 12 p.m., officials say a 66-year-old female driver lost control of her SUV in the southbound lanes of I-19 about a quarter mile north of the checkpoint. The vehicle rolled several times, landed on its passenger side and caught on fire.
Tucson Sector agents working the checkpoint immediately responded and freed the woman. Moments later, there was a large explosion and flames engulfed the SUV.
Agents administered emergency first aid to the victim until Tubac Fire district Emergency Medical Technicians arrived to continue treatment. The Tubac Fire District extinguished the vehicle fire as well as the ensuing brush fire strong winds that had blown 200 yards north along the interstate.
Agents then directed traffic and created a landing zone for an air ambulance, which arrived to medically transport the woman to a local hospital.
