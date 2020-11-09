FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool weather sticks around!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Scattered valley rain and mountain snow showers will move in from the NW beginning tonight. Most of rain will take place while many of us are sleeping throughout tomorrow morning’s commute. Monday’s daytime highs will be running about 20 degrees below average for Tucson. Behind the departing system, clear skies and calm winds will allow temperatures to fall into the upper-30s in Tucson, below freezing for many in Cochise county.