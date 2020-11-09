Locals petition to preserve Reid Park duck pond

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A petition on Change.org says the south duck pond at Reid Park will soon be reconstructed as part of the Reid Park Zoo’s expansion plan.
Jess Flax, who started the petition has posted the following statement on the site:
"The Reid Park Zoo has begun construction on a large portion of Reid Park for their expansion. This area includes the south duck pond, hill, and trees. This area is frequented by not only the people in the neighborhoods around the park, but people from all over the city who come to enjoy the area for gatherings, birdwatching, and family activities. It is one of the few free green spaces that is accessible to the community at large, since the park is centrally located and easily accessible to many people in the city.
Destruction of the south duck pond will also displace the many species of birds who reside in the duck pond and surrounding areas all year long as well as birds that migrate annually to the park.
Although the zoo expansion has been voted on in City Council meetings throughout the past few years, the residents of Tucson were not given the opportunity to weigh in on this construction. When the park expansion has been covered by local media sites, there has been no explicit mention that the south duck pond and surrounding areas will be annexed to the zoo and made inaccessible to the public. The city and the zoo have not been transparent about their plans, and the Tucson community will suffer a great loss as a result. The city should solicit more input from Tucson residents before removing such a highly frequented, cherished part of our city."
The Tucson City Council is expected to discuss the issue in a meeting today.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.