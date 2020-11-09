Mount Lemmon sees first day of snowfall

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -It’s beginning to look like winter at Mount Lemmon as we saw the first snow fall today and many families made their way up to enjoy the day.
“Since coronavirus we had to stay home all the time but this is very refreshing because we can enjoy ourselves, the nature. It’s a reminder there’s still a world out there,” said The Verdugo Family.
For the family getting away from the city was their number one priority this morning.
“As we came up here and saw there was snow they got so excited and happy.”
The snow has definitely proven it keeps siblings chill.
“Well we usually fight so when we’re here we’re all calm,” said one sibling.
But there’s still one fight the Verdugo sisters look forward to when coming to Mount Lemmon.
“The snowman competition.”
Others were also very vocal about being tired of staying home like Justin Reed’s four-legged friends. Their first time in the snow was a total success and they probably won’t leave him alone until they come back again.
“I work remote so it’s nice to be able to drive up to the mountains and get a whole different climate,” said Reed.
For now, no roads are close but authorities ask you to watch out for ice and snow on the road.
