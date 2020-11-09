Snow covers parts of the Catalina Mountains

Snow covers parts of the Catalina Mountains
Mt. Lemmon received an inch of snow on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 following chilly weather over the weekend. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As temperatures dropped over the weekend, the Catalina Mountains welcomed snow on Mt. Lemmon.

Dep. James Allerton, a spokesperson for the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, said in an email Mt. Lemmon received one inch of snow over the weekend.

For now, the road up the mountain is not closed, however, Allerton stated travelers should watch for ice and snow on the road.

For more information about roadway conditions and closures from the sheriff’s department, click here.

