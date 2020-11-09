State leaders, educators discuss impacts of COVID-19 on Arizona schools

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the pandemic continues, state health leaders and educators are paying special attention to how COVID-19 is impacting the classroom and its students.
In a virtual meeting Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, with several education leaders from across the state, Dr. Cara Christ, director of the state health department, announced a new initiative to help get students back into classrooms.
The campaign, called Healthy Kids Open Schools, will focus on a variety of topics geared at slowing the spread of COVID-19 in public schools. The initiative encourages families to keep students home when they are sick, report COVID-like symptoms to school officials, require their children to wear masks around people they don’t live with and following general public health information, Christ said.
To help families in need of face coverings, Christ said the state partnered with Hanes, the North Carolina-based clothing company, to provide up to five free masks to students and their families. Those masks are available online at the health department’s website.
As many students continue their studies from home, health and education leaders have become more concerned with mental health among Arizona’s youth.
In a 2019 report on Arizona students, Christ said around 16 percent of young people reported they had thought about suicide, 10 percent made an attempt and 4 percent made an attempt that caused an injury and needed medical attention.
“Tragically, this year, we have already surpassed last year with the number of suicides in our children. For all of 2019, we had 38 suicides in children under the age of 17 years old,” Christ said. “In 2020, we have already had 43 suicides in that same age group. It reminds us that this year has been extremely difficult for everyone.”
