Stressed from the election? Doctors warn it could impact your heart health

“If you’re going to spend 30 minutes watching the news and worrying about a politician that doesn’t live in your house, you should also spend 30 minutes on yourself,” said. Dr. Patel. “Don’t let the results of this paralyze you, there’s no reason to not move forward and take care of yourself. Never let somebody dictate the way you feel. You’ve got a family that loves you and takes care of you as well, so there’s no reason to let stress be the thing that takes you away from them.”