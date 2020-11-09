Stressed from the election? Doctors warn it could impact your heart health

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -As major networks project Joe Biden as the next president, Donald Trump says the election is “far from over”; promising a legal battle.
Coupled with the pandemic, this high-stress environment has some doctors concerned about people’s health.
“Leading up to the election, we were already seeing a lot of people who were heavily involved in the political process - which is always a good thing," said Dr. Chintan Patel, an Intervention Cardiologist at Carondelet St. Joseph’s Hospital.
Dr. Patel says all good things need moderation, though.
When politics take precedence over health, people sometimes end up in the emergency room.
“You’re worried about the election results, your blood pressure starts to rise, your heart rate starts to rise,” he said. “Now all of the sudden, the organs in your body are getting power washed essentially with this high pressure.”
Dr. Patel says people often forget about the damaging effects of stress.
A recent study looked at the impact of the 2016 presidential race. The findings, published in the “Proceedings of National Academy of Sciences” (PNAS), showed hospitalizations for heart attacks and strokes nearly doubled in the two days after the 2016 election.
So, how can we avoid a similar outcome?
“I think most people want a simple solution,” said Dr. Patel. “The thing that I offer, which is actually backed by the American Heart Association, is walking. Walking for 30 minutes.”
According to Dr. Patel, walking can reduce your risk of Coronary Heart Disease by 20%.
He also suggests taking frequent breaks from the news and social media.
“If you’re going to spend 30 minutes watching the news and worrying about a politician that doesn’t live in your house, you should also spend 30 minutes on yourself,” said. Dr. Patel. “Don’t let the results of this paralyze you, there’s no reason to not move forward and take care of yourself. Never let somebody dictate the way you feel. You’ve got a family that loves you and takes care of you as well, so there’s no reason to let stress be the thing that takes you away from them.”
If you experience severe chest discomfort, palpitations, shortness of breath, dizziness, sudden numbness, confusion or trouble speaking, seek medical attention.
