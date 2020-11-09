University of Arizona to expand COVID-19 student testing in spring

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona will expand COVID-19 testing, just as the holidays are quickly approaching, school officials announced.
Monday, Nov. 9, marked the first day of ramped-up testing for students who plan to travel for Thanksgiving break, which starts Nov. 26.
After the break, all classes will move back online for the remainder of the fall semester.
In the spring, the university plans to test all students who attend in-person classes, President Robert C. Robbins said in Monday’s briefing on the campus reentry progress.
The university will offer four course formats in the spring:
- In-person
- Flex in-person
- Live online
- Fully online
Returning students will find an enhanced COVID test, trace, and treatment protocol in place.
According to the latest numbers from the university’s dashboard, there have been 71 cases out of more than 8,300 tests between Oct. 29 and Nov. 7.
Since the testing started in August, more than 2,500 Wildcats have tested positive out of almost 68,000 tests.
