White House coronavirus task force named

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - President-Elect Joe Biden made good on his promise to establish a commission to battle the coronavirus as his first order of business.
The 12 member task force will develop a nationwide, unified strategy to combat the virus which is raging out of control in several states. There has been more than a million new cases reported in the past 10 days.
Local officials welcomed the news of the task force.
“Because to this point we have not had a strategy,” said Democrat Matt Heinz, hospitalist and supervisor-elect from District 2. “It’s been left to the states and county health departments to kind of cobble things together with very limited resources.”
Pima County, like much of the nation, has seen an increase in cases in the past two weeks and expects the numbers to continue as the cooler weather forces more people indoors where spreading the virus is most apt.
A coherent nationwide plan, if it’s accepted, could go a long ways towards slowing the spread and begin to get a handle on it.
“We’re always going to have skeptics,” Heinz said. “We’ll work with what we can get people to do but the more people do this, the quicker we can get back to the most normal we can.”
First up in the national strategy is to convince people to wear masks, although social distancing, avoiding large crowds and hand washing also make up parts of it as well.
“Please, I implore you -- wear a mask,” President Elect Biden said as he announced the task force. “Do it for yourself. Do it for your neighbor. A mask is not a political statement, but it is a good way to start pulling the country together.”
Pima County passed its mask mandate in May which has been mostly adopted by the community, although there are doubters.
“I understand that people have a lot of reasons why they’re not wearing masks,” said Dr. Theresa Cullen, the Medical Director for Pima County. “But I would encourage people that wearing masks is probably the most critical thing you can do.”
Heinz, who is a hospitalist at Tucson Medical Center said he’s watched many of his patients die from COVID-19 which is why he says “this is not a red or blue virus. It’s not political.”
