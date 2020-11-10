Aari McDonald named to Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Watch List

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Aari McDonald, the 2020 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award winner, was named to the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Watch List on Tuesday.
The All-American guard enters the 2020-21 season coming off a season where she earned a plethora of honors, including, but not limited to, Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Winner, Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, WBCA All-American, AP second-team All-American, USBWA second-team All-American, Wade Trophy Finalist, Honda Award Finalist and Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Finalist.
Her honors came after she led the Pac-12 in scoring (20.6) and steals per game (2.3) for the second year in a row, becoming the first player in Pac-12 history to do so. She has scored in double-figures in 66-straight games, which is the longest active streak in the nation and scored a school-record 44 points at Texas early on in the season.
McDonald enters her senior season 752 points away from breaking Adia Barnes' career scoring record and is currently sixth all-time with 1,486 points.
