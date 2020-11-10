ADOR seeking military personnel for owed unclaimed property

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Revenue’s Unclaimed Property Program is searching for members of the military who have unclaimed funds in their names from when they were stationed in Arizona.
The department has identified more than 14,000 military personnel with last-known addresses in AZ who could protentially receive money or property, from military bases including: Camp Navajo Army Base, Fort Huachuca Army Base, Luke Air Force Base, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Yuma Proving Ground Army Base and the Marine Corps Air Station in Yuma.
ADOR says unclaimed properties total to $7 million, with the largest property owed to a single owner being more than $136,000.
Military members with large unclaimed properties will receive a notice from ADOR with instructions for property owners or family members to follow when filing a claim.
Unclaimed property generally consists of money due to an individual from sources like old bank accounts, uncashed payroll checks, tax refunds, credit balances, rebates, returned deposits and dormant safe deposit boxes.
For more information on the Unclaimed Property program, including how to make claims and frequently asked questions, go to http://www.azdor.gov and click on the Unclaimed Property tab.
