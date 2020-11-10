Arizona allocates millions to support students impacted by COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona will spend $19 million in grant funding to support the state’s education system in hopes of closing the achievement gap brought on by the global pandemic.
The money comes from CARES Act funding and is expected to help schools with teacher development, stipends, reading and math curriculum, summer education resources and other education needs.
The announcement came in a news release from the governor’s office on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, just one day after the state health department director met with the state chief of schools and other education leaders across Arizona about the impacts of COVID-19 on public instruction.
Across the state, more than 180 schools are eligible for the grant, with the most impacted schools given priority to extra money, according to the release.
