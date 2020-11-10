Arizona ranked No. 7 in preseason AP poll

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For the first time since 2004, the Arizona Wildcats are ranked in the preseason Associated Press poll as they were tabbed No. 7 in the country. It is also the highest the Wildcats have been ranked in the preseason poll in school history.
Last season, Arizona finished the season ranked No. 12 in the AP poll, the highest the Cats have been ranked since 1998.
Arizona returns nine student-athletes who led the Wildcats to a 24-7 record and a fourth-place finish in the Pac-12 during the 2019-20 season, including All-American Aari McDonald and All-Pac-12 selections Sam Thomas and Cate Reese.
Head coach Adia Barnes also brought in six newcomers for the 2020-21 season, including 2020 ACC Sixth Player of the Year Trinity Baptiste and highly-ranked prospect Lauren Ware. Shaina Pellington, the 2018 Big 12 Freshman of the Year, and Bendu Yeaney are also eligible to compete this season.
