Associated Press calls Tom O’Halleran winner of Arizona’s 1st Congressional District
This undated photo provided by the O'Halleran For Congress campaign shows incumbent Democrat Rep. Tom O'Halleran in Arizona's 1st Congressional District. In one of the country's largest congressional districts, three Republican candidates who tout connections to President Donald Trump want the chance to unseat the Democratic incumbent. Wendy Rogers, Steve Smith and Tiffany Shedd have been traveling the vast district that takes in Arizona's high country, low desert and tribal land ahead of the Aug. 28 primary election. Whoever wins will face O'Halleran in the November general election. (Nate Pesce/O'Halleran For Congress via AP) (Source: Nate Pesce)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | November 10, 2020 at 9:10 PM MST - Updated November 10 at 9:23 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Associated Press predicts democratic incumbent Tom O’Halleran the winner of Arizona’s 1st congressional district.

In the latest results, O’Halleran defeated republican rival Tiffany Shedd by nearly 12,000 votes.

O’Halleran joins 4 other democratic winners in Arizona for the US House, including Ann Kirkpatrick, Raul Grijalva, Ruben Gallego and Greg Stanton.

On the republican side, four winners have already been announced, including Paul Gosar, Andy Biggs, David Schweikert and Debbie Lesko.

This will be O’Halleran’s third term in the house.

