Associated Press calls Tom O’Halleran winner of Arizona’s 1st Congressional District

This undated photo provided by the O'Halleran For Congress campaign shows incumbent Democrat Rep. Tom O'Halleran in Arizona's 1st Congressional District. In one of the country's largest congressional districts, three Republican candidates who tout connections to President Donald Trump want the chance to unseat the Democratic incumbent. Wendy Rogers, Steve Smith and Tiffany Shedd have been traveling the vast district that takes in Arizona's high country, low desert and tribal land ahead of the Aug. 28 primary election. Whoever wins will face O'Halleran in the November general election. (Nate Pesce/O'Halleran For Congress via AP) (Source: Nate Pesce)