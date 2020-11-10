Associated Press calls Tom O’Halleran winner of Arizona’s 1st Congressional District

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Associated Press predicts democratic incumbent Tom O’Halleran the winner of Arizona’s 1st congressional district.
In the latest results, O’Halleran defeated republican rival Tiffany Shedd by nearly 12,000 votes.
O’Halleran joins 4 other democratic winners in Arizona for the US House, including Ann Kirkpatrick, Raul Grijalva, Ruben Gallego and Greg Stanton.
On the republican side, four winners have already been announced, including Paul Gosar, Andy Biggs, David Schweikert and Debbie Lesko.
This will be O’Halleran’s third term in the house.
