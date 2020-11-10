2020 Atlantic hurricane season is the most active on record

2020 Atlantic hurricane season is the most active on record
The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season has been the most-active on record. It has exceeded the higher-than-average forecast put out by both Colorado State University and NOAA earlier this year. (Source: KOLD Weather)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | November 10, 2020 at 3:32 PM MST - Updated November 10 at 3:35 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - 2020 has been a very unprecendented year, both due to the coronavirus and a higher-than-normal amount of hurricanes- and the Atlantic region has seen its busiest seasons on record.

Forecasters predict Tropical Storm Eta will likely make landfall on the Florida Panhandle by Saturday, as it moves through the Gulf of Mexico towards U.S. territory, with expected winds up to 40 mph, Saturday, in some areas.

Tropical Storm Eta is expected to make landfall on the Florida panhandle, Saturday.
Tropical Storm Eta is expected to make landfall on the Florida panhandle, Saturday. (Source: KOLD)

Another storm in the Atlantic mix is Tropical Storm Theta.

Theta is located several hundred miles southwest of the Azores region, a chain of islands west of Portugal and Spain. Theta is the 29th storm named in the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Theta is not a threat to U.S. territory, but it is expected to travel northeast between the Azores region and the Canary Islands over the weekend. Theta’s wind speeds for Tuesday are forcasted at 70 mph, and are expeced to weaken down to 40-50 mph as it passes through the islands.

Theta will not threaten the U.S, but is the 29th Atlantic storm to be named in 2020
Theta will not threaten the U.S, but is the 29th Atlantic storm to be named in 2020 (Source: KOLD)

Another system creating alert is a tropical wave in the eastern Carribean Sea, which will likely become the 30th named Tropical Storm this season.

The system has not been named, and weather forcasters are keeping an eye out for any developments thoughout the week.

A tropical wave in the eastern Carribean Sea is likely to develop into the 30th named storm in the Atlantic.
A tropical wave in the eastern Carribean Sea is likely to develop into the 30th named storm in the Atlantic. (Source: KOLD Weather)

Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.