2020 Atlantic hurricane season is the most active on record

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - 2020 has been a very unprecendented year, both due to the coronavirus and a higher-than-normal amount of hurricanes- and the Atlantic region has seen its busiest seasons on record.
Forecasters predict Tropical Storm Eta will likely make landfall on the Florida Panhandle by Saturday, as it moves through the Gulf of Mexico towards U.S. territory, with expected winds up to 40 mph, Saturday, in some areas.
Another storm in the Atlantic mix is Tropical Storm Theta.
Theta is located several hundred miles southwest of the Azores region, a chain of islands west of Portugal and Spain. Theta is the 29th storm named in the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season.
Theta is not a threat to U.S. territory, but it is expected to travel northeast between the Azores region and the Canary Islands over the weekend. Theta’s wind speeds for Tuesday are forcasted at 70 mph, and are expeced to weaken down to 40-50 mph as it passes through the islands.
Another system creating alert is a tropical wave in the eastern Carribean Sea, which will likely become the 30th named Tropical Storm this season.
The system has not been named, and weather forcasters are keeping an eye out for any developments thoughout the week.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.