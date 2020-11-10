Could wastewater show number of COVID-19 cases in a community? Researchers think it might.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Wastewater epidemiology is not new, but how it could be used soon, is.
The University of Arizona has been testing wastewater to get ahead of COVID-19 cases, test and quarantine those that are positive. Wastewater epidemiology can find traces of viruses often a week before people start showing symptoms. It’s caught cases during the fall semester, but right now there is good news.
“Dormitories that we are monitoring, the case count is currently zero,” said Dr. Ian Pepper, Director, WEST Center.
The County is looking at possibly following this lead—as many counties and cities have around the US. They could look downstream from schools, prisons or other hot spots, monitor wastewater and use the findings as a way to act more locally, rather than impacting the entire community, to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“We’re looking at it, and we’re working with the CDC,” said Jeff Prevatt, deputy director, Pima County Wastewater.
The county has not done this yet, and Prevatt said they are still iron how logistics would work and make sure data sets match up. COVID-19 traces in wastewater have stayed fairly consistent throughout October with a small spike after Halloween. Viral concentrations looking similar now, to what the community saw around March or May, but cases are currently hitting highs not seen since the summer.
“We were seeing this onset in the community way back in March, but they were maybe only doing 200-300 tests a day simply because of the resource weren’t available,” said Prevatt.
With testing abilities now caught up, researchers have been able to find a calculation that can likely project the number of cases a community will see after looking at the viral concentrations in wastewater. Researchers have looked at the equation on the east coast.
“We have not done that here yet, so that’s the next step,” said Pepper. “If you can predict the total number of cases in a given community, and if you also know the reported case count at that time, by difference, you can quantify the number of asymptomatic individuals, and that’s the big unknown.”
Pepper said the large unknown in the equation is the shedding rate of the virus, but looking at the data pulled from the wastewater testing at the UA, the shedding rate from all the dorms tested on campus was the same. Pepper said he hopes to start putting this calculation in Tucson in the next couple of weeks to make projections and test it.
Pima County reported 520 new, known COVID-19 cases Tuesday and reported two new deaths.
