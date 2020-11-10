FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler temps stick around... for now!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A strong cold front moved through the region yesterday which is leaving us with temperatures well below average for today and tonight! Expect highs in the 60s with another night of freezing/near freezing temperatures for Tuesday night. We stay dry with daytime temperatures gradually warming to the low 70s this week then 80s return early next week.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the mid 30s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
FRIDAY: Sun & clouds with highs in the low 70s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s.
SUNDAY: Sunny and warmer with highs in the low 80s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.
