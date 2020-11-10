Former D-Backs Chief Baseball Officer Tony La Russa arrested for DUI in Phoenix

La Russa is 2,728-2,365 with six pennants over 33 seasons with Chicago, Oakland and St. Louis. He was enshrined in Cooperstown in 2014. Only Hall of Famers Connie Mack (3,731) and John McGraw (2,763) have more victories. La Russa and Sparky Anderson are the only managers to win the World Series in the American League and National League.