The Independent Distillery announces permanent closure, names COVID-19 as impact

Our quality of service would suffer as a result of the restrictions and what would The Independent be without our staff being able to provide you, our guests, the best service possible. They have always made our business what it is, and we would never had survived without their hard work. We can never repay them for all the dedication to the idea of TID. As we close this dream of ours, we encourage all of you, our friends, to reach out to other locally owned businesses before it’s too late and stop in, buy a beer, some food, a gift card to be used sometime in the future when the dust has settled. Tucson is our home and we have been humbled by all the support through the last decade.