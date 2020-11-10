Inmate with COVID-19 dies at Tucson penitentiary

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Tuesday, Nov. 10, authorities with the Federal Bureu of Prisons verified an inmate death related to COVID-19 at the US Penitentiary in Tucson.
In a press release, the bureu stated that 60-year-old Stanley Rice had tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday, Oct. 27 and was placed in medical isolation at the facility.
Sources say he received daily symptom checks and was assigned to 24-hour-supervision.
On Monday, Nov. 9, staff found Rice unresponsive. After life-saving efforts by Emergency Medical Services, he was pronounced deceased.
The bureu says Rice had long-term pre-existing medical conditions that checked the risk factors associated to severe COVID-19 complications.
Rice had been in Tucson USP custody since February 2020 and had a life sentence for Transport of Intent to Engage in Criminal Sex Activity.
More information on this story as updates are available.
