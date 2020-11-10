Neighborhoods in Crete underwater after heavy rainfall, Tuesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Tuesday, Nov. 10, heavy rainfull impacted many roads and homes in the northern area of the Greek island of Crete, with water sweeping away cars and many roads under torrents of water.
Floods rose high enough to reach windows at shops and homes, and even vehicles became fully immersed and washed out to sea. Coastal roads and sidewalks even collapsed under the weight of floodwater, according to sources.
Meteorologists had issued a weather warning for the country, predicting heavy rainstorms.
Emergency responders working in Crete received hundreds of calls from residents, Tuesday, mainly to pump floodwater out from inside homes. Responders also assisted 18 people trapped inside vehicles or buidlings due to floodwater.
This is the second time in three weeks that the Mediterranean island has been hit by a freak storm.
There were no reports yet of serious injuries, according to Crete fire brigade officials.
