New Mexico college athletes issue plea to practice, play

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Athletes from five New Mexico universities are asking Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for more flexibility that would allow them to hold full practices and play like their counterparts at most colleges in other states.
They issued their formal plea to the Democratic governor in a letter sent Monday, Nov. 9, as the state marked another daily high for confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The letter says positivity rates in the community are not indicative of the caseloads being seen among athletes. They say that shows they’ve been adhering to safe protocols.
The governor is expected this week to impose tougher public health mandates.
