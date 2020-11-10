New spike in coronavirus is widespread

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County just had its second highest number of daily COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.
520 in a day, this according to the state coronavirus dashboard.
“We were kind of expecting it,” said Paula Mandel, Deputy Director of the Pima County Health Department. “You go out and about, you see people who are not wearing a mask and not practicing social distancing.”
But it was also expected because the fall is the season for social gatherings and holidays, like Halloween.
“Even though we were talking about ways to have Halloween activities safely, that they were probably not going to occur,” Mandel said. “So we were expecting that these numbers would go up.”
Pima County is not an outlier. The numbers are going up dramatically statewide, too, with 3,434 cases in one day.
“We say this repeatedly, our tool box is really limited,” said Dr. Theresa Cullen, the Pima County Health Director. “Our toolbox depends on the cooperation from the community.”
But many members of the community have not been cooperating.
“There’s been fatigue,” Mandel said.
Controlling the virus depends on generally rudimentary and simple practices which seem hard to do.
Wearing a mask, hand washing, avoiding large groups, social distancing.
But if those are not done and the cases continue to increase, some of the earlier restrictions may be imposed again.
“There' always been the possibility things could change,” Mandel said. "That’s one of the things we’ve known about this response.
But will things change?
“I won’t say no and I won’t say yes,” Mandel said.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.