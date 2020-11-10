Pima County counts more than 7000 ballots, Tuesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Nov. 10, 2020 the Pima County Elections Department counted over 7000 ballots. More than 4000 were early ballots and almost 3000 were provisional.
To look at the results from Tuesday’s count [click here].
The Pima County Recorder’s Office still has about 13,500 provisional ballots left to count before the final 2020 Election result.
The Recorder’s Office has until 5 p.m. on Nov. 13 to process the remaining ballots. The office had until 5 p.m. today to process and verify outstanding early ballots.
Officials anticipate the final deadline for ballots will be met.
