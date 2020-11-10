Restaurants can’t sell cocktails to go, judge rules

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona restaurants can no longer serve cocktails to go. That’s a new ruling from a judge following a lawsuit from state business owners.
Bar owners and bartenders filed a lawsuit against the governor, saying his executive order allowing such sales did not cover their businesses because of the type of license they had, according to AZ Family.
Restaurants typically hold a series 12 license, which allows food and liquor sales but requires establishments to sell a certain amount of food with alcohol. Bars typically have a series 6 license which doesn’t keep track of food sales and allows for packaged beer and wine for sale and delivery, AZ Family reports.
According to the court, Gov. Doug Ducey did not have the authority to give restaurants the green light to sell cocktails to-go.
