Southern Arizona cemetery prepares for Veteran’s Day

MARANA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery is placing flags next to headstones in preparation for Veterans Day on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
“Everyone in my family has served this country and Veterans Day means a lot to us," said Tom Shambo, the Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery Foundation Board Chairmen.
The foundation’s treasurer, Jimmie Strock, also helped place flags.
“I’m a retired Lieutenant Colonel from the Army," she said. "I was in healthcare the whole time during Vietnam, Desert Storm and the Iraqi process.”
The Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery Foundation’s mission is beautification, maintenance, and preservation. This year the foundation gifted the cemetery a John Deere tractor and lawn sweeper.
“If we could find a bigger tractor for them it would make life a lot easier and a lot better for them," Shambo said. "We were able to afford to do that.”
Ret. Col. Wes Durst spoke about the cemetery’s importance to local veterans.
“We want them to have a beautiful place for their final resting place. That’s why we’re here. We love our country and our good patriots," Durst said.
Veterans Day, an opportunity to honor and give thanks to the men and women who have served our country.
“Ask about what he or she did in the military," Shambo said. "Not only ask the question but listen to what they have to say. Fly a flag in your yard. Those are all important things that you can do.”
The foundation plans to hold a fundraising dinner and auction next spring. Find the details, click here.
