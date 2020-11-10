Police locate and arrest suspect in June homicide, Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After months of searching and with collaboration from Phoenix authorities, officers with the Tucson Police Department have located and arrested the main suspect in a homicide investigation that began back in June.
At about 10 p.m. on June 1st, officers responed to the 700 block of West Columbia Street after receiving reports of a shooting at a residence. Upon arrival, officers located an adult woman with clear signs of gunshot trauma. After life-saving efforts by both TPD and the Tucson Fire Department, 20-year-old Sabrina M. Arvizu was pronounced deceased at on scene.
After months-long investigations, homicide detectives were able to develop 33-year-old Christopher Guzman as the main suspect in Arvizu’s murder.
On Nov. 6, detectives obtained a felony warrant for Guzman’s arrest.
During the early morning hours of Nov. 10, officers from the Phoenix Police Department located Guzman in the 1300 block of East Vista Avenue. After a brief pursuit on foot, Guzman was arrested and taken into custody,
The suspect was booked into Maricopa County Jail on his warrant for first-and-second degree murder.
Guzman will be transferred to Pima County Jail and faces other felony charges from Phoenix area jurisdictions.
More information on this story when more details are available.
