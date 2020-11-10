Tucson Medical Center to build new, 60-bed hospital on southeast side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson’s southeast side will welcome a 60-bed hospital come 2023.
Tucson Medical Center announced its new Rincon Health Campus, that will be located at the intersection of Drexel and Houghton roads, in a news release on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. The hospital is expected to open in three phases, starting with its 44,000-square-foot medical office that opened in 2017, that’s where the medical group’s new urgent, primary and specialty care centers are operating.
In its next phase, TMC plans to open an ambulatory surgery center designed specifically for routine surgeries and procedures. The 60-bed hospital will follow the surgery center and will include medical, surgical, telemetry and maternity beds for patients, according to the release.
The 150,000-square-foot facility is expected to cost around $80 million and will be the healthcare system’s third hospital in the area.
