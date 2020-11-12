Face masks available for schools, clinics and nonprofits through GAP ministries

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - GAP Ministries just received a semi-truck load of cloth face masks for community distribution from FEMA, and they are up or grabs until supplies run out.
All Southern Arizona schools, hosiptals, clinics and nonprofits are welcome to visit the GAP Community Warehouse to pick up as many as their organization needs.
Masks are available in quantities of 500.
If you’re an interested party and want to pick some up at no cost, call (520) 207-2208.
GAP Community Warehouse is located at 2861 N. Flowing Wells Rd. and is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
