3 fatalities in less than 24 hours on Tucson-area roads. What’s happening?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Several fatal accidents across Southern Arizona highlight a deadly year on Tucson roads so far.
Several scars and a rod in her right leg are what Christi Valencia still lives with, after she said a car hit her in a cross walk in 2017. Valencia said the car drove off, leaving her leg broken in multiple spots.
“I think I just went into instant shock. I didn’t feel the pain,” said Valencia.
It was the same intersection where a woman died Thursday.
“I can’t go across that crosswalk anymore,” said Valencia- attempts to do so only bringing intense anxiety.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said around 6:30 Thursday morning, a box truck was turning left onto Ruthrauff Road when it struck 63-year-old Arlene Matus. She died at the scene.
Valencia said it was similar to what happened to her— bringing back a flood of memories.
“It was hard. I was like, ‘Oh, not again?’” said Valencia.
While Valencia is saddened to see anyone get hurt or killed, she hopes this will bring change and call upon authorities to make roads safer.
And it was not the only deadly accident on the streets in the last 24 hours. Two other people were killed- a cyclist on Sandario struck Thursday morning and a pedestrian struck on Prince and Oracle Wednesday night.
“Every loss of life on our streets is tragic, and my heart goes out to the families that are grieving today,” said Kylie Walzak, director, Open Streets, Living Streets Alliance.
So far in 2020, according to the Tucson Police Department, 77 people, total, have died on Tucson streets. That’s a life lost about every four days. Pedestrians and motorcycle crashes make up the bulk of deaths in TPD’s data. 24 pedestrians and 23 motorcyclists have been killed in 2020.
“Everybody’s competing for the same space on the same streets,” said Walzak.
Motorcycle deaths have the largest year-to-year jump.
According to TPD data, between January and mid-November, there were 9 motorcycle deaths in 2019, and less than that in 2018.
Walzak said a contributing factor could be speed in 2020. With fewer people on the roads, many were driving faster, she said.
Living Streets Alliance said streets are often made for cars, instead of bicyclists, motorcyclists and pedestrians. Walzak attributes, among other things, the wide streets, shorter days, fewer street lights and speed for the amount of accidents Tucson sees.
Walzak hopes streets will be built with other modes of transportation in mind, other than cars.
“So that we make other modes as convenient, as safe, as attractive as getting where you need to go in your car,” she said.
