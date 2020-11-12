FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A+ weather all weekend long!

KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST 10PM November 12, 2020
By Erin Christiansen | November 12, 2020 at 4:11 AM MST - Updated November 12 at 10:55 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cool mornings, warming afternoons. A cold front passing north brings a few clouds Thursday and Friday, no rain or mountain snow. A strong warming trend starts Sunday. High temperatures will rebound to the 80s next week.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the low 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloud to sunny with highs in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Sunny and warmer with highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the high 80s.

