FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A+ weather all weekend long!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cool mornings, warming afternoons. A cold front passing north brings a few clouds Thursday and Friday, no rain or mountain snow. A strong warming trend starts Sunday. High temperatures will rebound to the 80s next week.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the low 40s.
FRIDAY: Partly cloud to sunny with highs in the low 70s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
SUNDAY: Sunny and warmer with highs in the low 80s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Breezy.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Breezy.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Breezy.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the high 80s.
