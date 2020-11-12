New eastbound lanes on I-10 at Ruthrauff open Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Drivers heading to downtown Tucson from Marana will begin using the new eastbound lanes on Interstate 10 at Ruthrauff Road on Friday, Nov. 13.
A full traffic shift is expected to be completed by Saturday morning.
The Arizona Department of Transportation says the I-10/Ruthrauff interchange reconstruction project is near its halfway mark, and is right on schedule. After completion, the project will have added a lane in each direction on I-10 and a bridge to carry Ruthrauff Road over the railroad tracks.
Westbound traffic is scheduled to shift onto the new eastbound pavement next week on Friday. Nov. 20.
ADOT says it will maintain three open lanes in each direction until project completion late next year. Once completed the interstate will have four lanes in each direction, and Ruthrauff and El Camino del Cerro will have two lanes in each direction.
The project began early in January, and finished costs are expected at $129 million.
For more information on the project, click [HERE].
