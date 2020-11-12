Update: Police identify man killed in vehicle-pedestrian collision on Prince, Oracle

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Wednesday, Nov. 11 before 9:30 p.m. officers with the Tucson Police Department responded to reports of a serious vehicle-pedestrian collision near Prince and Oracle Roads.
Tucson Fire medics also responded to the scene to render aid to an adult male, but his injuries were too severe and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.
He has been identified as 31-year-old Aram Delaluz.
According to interviews, Delaluz was walking eastbound across the northbound lanes of Oracle Road. At that time, a blue 2008 Toyota Prius was traveling northbound in the 3500 block of North Oracle Road.
According to TPD, roadway evidence determined the vehicle never left the paved road and that Delaluz was walking or standing in the northbound lane of travel when he was struck by the Prius.
The driver immediately stopped and remained on scene to cooperate with the investigation. A DUI officer determined the driver was not impaired at the time of the collision.
Evidence suggests excessive speed was a factor.
The investigation is ongoing and no charges or citations have been made at this time.
