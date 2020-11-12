Police searching for missing woman from Glendale

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Silver Alert is on as authorities search for a missing woman from the Glendale area.
65-year-old Susie D. Smiley is said to have left on foot from the area of 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road on Nov. 9.
Susie is 5-foot-1, weighs 180 pounds and has graying black hair with brown eyes. She is described as American Indian or an Alaska native and was last seen wearing a blue sweater with blue sweatpants.
Anyone with information on Susie’s whereabouts is urged to call the Glendale Police Department immediately at (623) 930-3000.
