South Korea conducts test-run on taxi drone transportation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Check this out. South Korea’s transportation ministry in the city of Seoul conducted a test-run for a very innovative method of transportation- taxi drones!
These taxi drones are capable of carrying two people at a time. In a demonstration, Wednesday, the drone flew over downtown Seoul at an altitude over 50 meters, for about 7 minutes.
Back in June, South Korea’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport unveiled an air-mobility-roadmap which aims to relieve congested traffic by using eco-friendly electric power.
Sources say Seoul plans to incorporate drones during firefighter rescue operations in 2023 before making the service available for public use in 2025.
