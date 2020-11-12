Tucson-area school districts announce plans for rest of semester

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With the coronavirus pandemic expected to get worse before it gets better, school districts across southern Arizona have had to change their plans.
On Nov. 6, the Tucson Unified School District announced it will stay in remote-learning mode until at least the end of the quarter.
“I have made the difficult decision to not open the Tucson Unified School District for Hybrid Learning starting Thursday November 12," TUSD Superintendent Gabriel Trujillio said in a statement released to parent.
Trujillo said he was advised by the Pima County Health Department that the community would be in a state of widespread community COVID-19 transmission at the time of TUSD’s planned opening.
The district said it will complete the semester in remote-learning mode.
The district plans to return to a hybrid schedule Jan. 4, after the holidays. Parents will be asked to select again between hybrid or remote instruction for the second semester.
In a letter to parents, the district said there have been no confirmed cases of transmission from a student or staff member at any of its school.
On Oct. 12, some Amphi schools welcomed students back to the classroom when they began hybrid learning.
As of Nov. 11, the district has not announced major changes to its plan.
On Oct. 9, the district announced it would "continue with hybrid and brick-to-click instruction” after the fall break.
“We will also continue to work closely with both the Arizona Department of Health and Pima County Health Department to determine when it is reasonably safe and stable enough to move into full in-person learning,” Superintendent John Carruth said in a Facebook post.
As of Nov. 11, the district has not announced major changes to its plan.
On Nov. 5, the MUSD Governing Board voted to remain in a hybrid learning model.
As of Nov. 11, the district has not announced major changes to its plan.
In late September, some students returned to classrooms across the district for hybrid learning.
As of Nov. 11, the district has not announced major changes to its plan.
In late October, the district ended in-person classes and moved back to remote learning.
NUSD said it made the decision due to rising coronavirus cases in the area.
As of Nov. 11, the district has not announced major changes to its plan.
In a letter to parents, the district said contract testing forced several employees at Flowing Wells High School to quarantine at home.
Because of that, the high school will switch to remote learning starting Thursday, Nov. 12 and return to hybrid learning Monday, Nov. 30.
The FWUSD said students qualifying for on-site services will still be allowed on campus. Those students will need to check in with security when they arrive.
The district also said it will continue to make meals available for all students and run its bus routes.
The district returned to in-person learning in mid September, but at least one school has to reverse course due to an outbreak.
On Nov. 8, the district said Buena High will go back remote learning until Monday, Nov. 30.
In late October, some CFSD students returned to the classroom.
The district gave parents several options about remote, hybrid or in-person learning.
As of Nov. 11, the district has not announced major changes to its plan.
Beginning Monday, Nov. 16, students attending schools within the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District will return to the remote learning model, at least until January 8, 2021.
Students will be required to attend online lessons 5 days a week, while the district monitors county COVID-19 data.
Meanwhile. the district will retain the option of dispersing the 5 days currently identified as spring break vacation days, one day per week during the months of March and April- resulting in a 4-day school week during that time.
