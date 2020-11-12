Tucson Rodeo forced to cancel operations due to COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 2021 Tucson Rodeo has been cancelled for the first time ever in 95 years of celebration.
It’s yet another thing COVID-19 has taken away from us. The Tucson Rodeo committee said the rodeo grounds could handle severe flooding or anything else but not a deadly virus.
“We just couldn’t beat the pandemic, nobody can,” Gary Williams, rodeo General Manager.
Williams said social distancing and mass gathering protocols in place are forcing the 2021 Tucson Rodeo to be cancelled.
“We want to keep everyone safe and make them feel safe. Number 2 we have to do it in a way that’s financially viable and if we can’t achieve both of those then we knew we couldn’t do a rodeo," Williams said.
The average cost of hosting the rodeo is $750,000 .Williams said the week-long event sees an average of 60,000 people and minimizing the event wouldn’t be beneficial.
“It affects so many people, it affects so many non-profits in Tucson that we help support with the fund that we make from the rodeo. It’s just so disappointing.”
The city will also see an impact- losing out on an estimated $15 million in revenue from the rodeo. But the memories made on these grounds are priceless.
“It’s something that as a little kid I looked up to the competitors. They were my heroes, my idols,” said Clay Parsons, a rodeo cowboy of The Family of Marana.
As a competitor for 30 years, Parsons has endless memories of the rodeo and is sad about its cancellation.
“It just hit me. I just found out about 10 minutes ago and haven’t really had time to digest it. It’s amazing to me, they’re going to cancel this tradition,” said Parsons.
The Parade committee is expected to announce its plans on Monday. For now, Rodeo officials say they’re preparing to make things bigger and better for 2022 and their 100th anniversary in 2025.
