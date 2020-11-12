Typhoon Vamco wreaks havoc in the Philippines

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Typhoon Vamco is wreaking havoc across the Philippines, and at least one person was killed overnight, Wednesday, according to sources.
Vamco is said to have paralyzed many areas in the capital of Manila, and video obtained shows exceeding winds and hard rain slamming against trees in the city of Milanao.
Vamco is the 21st typhoon to hit the Philippines this year.
Earlier in November, Super Typhoon Goni devastated many areas in the country, killing at least 25 people and destroying thousands of homes.
Vamco has since weakened with sustained winds of 81 mph and gusts up to 133 mph, as it moves across Luzon, home to half of the Philippines' 108 million people.
The typhoon is forecast to head towards Vietnam after making its way west over the Philippines.
