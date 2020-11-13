COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations on rise in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in the county, according to the Pima County Health Department,
“Over the last three weeks, cases have been on the rise with just over 2,000 cases reported from the first week of November,” department officials wrote in a news release. “The number of hospital admissions for COVID-19 has also spiked, with 75 hospitalizations reported for last week.”
The PCHD said that is the highest one-week total since the spike over the summer.
“We are very concerned, especially with holidays like Thanksgiving upon," Health Department Director Dr. Theresa Cullen said. “This is starting to look like the beginning of the huge spike that we saw over the summer."
While the spike may be alarming, it was not unexpected.
“We anticipated that we would see an increase after Halloween and the political events leading up to the elections. We cannot relax on taking steps as a community. We all have a role to play in preventing the spread of the disease before we see more increases in transmission,” Cullen said.
The PCHD offered the following suggestion to slow the spread of COVID-19.
- Wear a mask anytime you are around people you don’t live with
- Wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer
- Maintain at least 6 feet of space from others
- Protect those at most risk of complications from the virus by limiting visits and other physical contact with family members who are elderly or have other health conditions
