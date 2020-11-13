FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Enjoy this weekend. A mid-November heat wave is around the corner!

KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST 10PM November 13, 2020
By Erin Christiansen | November 13, 2020 at 4:10 AM MST - Updated November 13 at 10:45 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Mostly sunny with near-normal temperatures hang on through Saturday. A very strong warming trend begins on Sunday. High pressure builds over the area pushing our high temperatures to or near records next week. Long range models indicate a trough developing by next weekend. That will put an end to the heat streak and bring gusty winds.

TONIGHT: Few clouds with overnight lows in the mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Sunny and warmer with highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloud to sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.