Food banks see more people in need this holiday season

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The weeks around the Thanksgiving holiday are the busiest time of year for many nonprofits. Interfaith Community Services and the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona have seen an increased need from families in the community.
Interfaith Community Services has a drive-thru food bank and mobile pantry. The food bank sees 100 to 150 families in a three-hour time frame Monday through Saturday, said Interfaith Community Services CEO Tom McKinney. He said this is an increase from an average of 70 to 80 families a day pre-COVID.
“It has gotten bigger and bigger as we’ve gone but the last two to three weeks, it’s just growing,” he said.
The need for volunteers has also grown. For now they expect the crates of food, cans of soup and jars of peanut butter will be enough to get them through the holiday season. It’s the time period after that’s in question
“Money we’ve raised up to this point will get us through the end of the year really well," McKinney said. "It’s what happens after Jan. 1 that could be a challenge.”
Monetary donations go a long way to help buy food and allow the organization to give financial assistance to families on the verge of eviction, or close to having their utilities shut off. Interfaith Community Services has given $3.2 million in emergency financial assistance this year.
“There’s still a lot of people looking for work and there’s maybe not as much work to be had," McKinney said. "We are concerned about what happens in January, February and March.”
Norma Cable, the public information officer for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona said they’ve also seen an increase in demand at the food bank located at Kino Sports Complex. The food bank currently has an adequate amount of donations but Cable said there’s concern for what the future holds.
Interfaith Community Services and the food bank are both in need of volunteers. St. Paul’s Food Bank said it’s in need of canned goods and snack donations, and the community can drop off items Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
