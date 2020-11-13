Free COVID-19 vaccines to be avaialable at Albertsons, Safeway and Vons pharmacies

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Getting a COVID-19 vaccine might just be a little easier when one is ready for distribution, as a few popular grocery chains have partnered up with the US Department of Health and Human Services to fight the virus.
Through a partnership with the Federal Pharmacy Partnership Strategy for COVID-19 Vaccination- Albertsons, Safeway and Vons pharmacies will receive an allocation of coronavirus vaccines for distribution- once the drug is authorized in the United States.
The drug will be administered at no cost.
The grocery-pharmacies will work closely with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the states in which they operate, and will closely coordinate, track and monitor distributions.
Once the vaccine is available, recipients will be able to find contactless consent forms for the vaccine through the grocers' pharmacy apps. This will allow people to complete paperwork electronically ahead of time and will reduce waiting times.
A complete list of vaccinations available at these chains can be accessed [HERE].
