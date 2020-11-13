Health department announces new COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three new COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites are opening in the Tucson area, with thanks from Pima Community College, Arizona State University and the Pima County Health Department.
Beginning Monday, Nov. 16, you’ll be able to take a COVID-19 test at PCC’s West Campus.
Testing at Desert Vista Campus will begin Wednesday, Dec. 2, and testing at the East Campus will begin Friday, Dec. 4.
All locations will run testing from 9 a.m. until noon, and will offer saliva-based testing instead of nasal-swab.
Registration for testing at PCC West is now open. You can reserve your place by following [this link].
