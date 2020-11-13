Wildland firefighter, father receives smile makeover

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A simple smile can make someone’s day. However, for one local wildland firefighter and father, it’s made his entire year.
Isaiah Cotroneo is used to putting others first. For years, he has risked his life to protect communities in Arizona and across the country.
“I was off and on a wildland firefighter in Arizona Forestry for about nine years,” he said.
Flames aren’t the only thing he’s been battling, though. Over the years, Cotroneo lost eight of his teeth, with many more in decay.
“He was suffering from poor oral health and was in need of this procedure,” said Dr. Nikki Saghafi, an oral surgeon at Arizona Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons (AZOMS) in east Tucson.
For Cotroneo, the procedure always seemed out of reach.
“It’s something I dreamed of but didn’t think was going to happen, you know, because it’s very expensive,” he said. “For me, my money and all my time goes to my kids.”
That all changed late last year, when Cotroneo happened to come upon AZOMS' “Second Chance" program on Facebook.
“I sent in an application and I didn’t think anything of it,” he said.
It was the surprise of a lifetime when Cotroneo was selected out of more than 600 applicants. He was gifted a $50,000 smile makeover for free.
“I was like, ‘This opportunity would be life changing; not only for me, but for my kids and for my family and all those around me,’” he said.
After a year of prep work, Cotroneo received a major surgery at the end of October. Several screws were put in for his new implants.
At his post-op appointment on Nov. 11, Cotroneo said felt like he had won the lottery.
“These people are truly amazing," he said. “I’m very thankful for them.”
“It feels really good to be able to do that for someone and give them that smile,” Saghafi said.
With a firm set of teeth, Cotroneo plans to return to firefighting this spring.
“I’m going to use this opportunity to continue to be the man I am and the father I am,” he said.
Cotroneo is the fourth Second Chance recipient. He is set to get implants in about a month, giving him a bright new smile by Christmas.
The next Second Chance winner will be announced on Wednesday, Nov. 18.
