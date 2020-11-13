Man killed while cleaning debris off central Arizona highway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety said one man is dead after he got hit by a car while cleaning debris off the freeway Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.
The incident happened on a ramp on the Santan Loop 202 freeway at around 10:30 a.m. Friday. That’s where officials said the man was clearing debris off the road when he was hit and killed, according to a report by AZ Family.
The driver involved in the crash stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, AZ Family reports.
To read the AZ Family story, click here.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.