Driver dies in head-on crash south of Sierra Vista

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person was hurt and another was taken to a hospital after a head-on crash on Highway 92 south of Sierra Vista on Thursday, Nov. 12.
Crews from Fry and Palominas fire districts, the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office and the Arizona Department of Public Safety were dispatched at about 5:40 p.m. to the crash near Milepost 333.
One of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken by ambulance to Canyon Vista Medical Center.
Highway 92 was closed between Hereford and Palominas roads for about four hours for the investigation.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.