Pac-12 cancels Arizona State home opener against Cal because of COVID-19

TEMPE, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona State’s first home game of the 2021 season has been canceled because the Sun Devils do not have enough available players.
The Pac-12 announced on Friday, Nov. 13, that the Sun Devils do not have the conference minimum number of scholarship players available for Saturday’s scheduled game against Cal because of positive COVID-19 cases and resulting isolation of additional student-athletes under contact tracing protocols.
According to AZ Family, ASU Coach Herm Edwards is among those who have tested positive. Read the AZ Family story HERE.
The conference will declare the game a no contest.
The game would have been the season-opener for the Golden Bears because their game last week against Washington was also canceled. The Sun Devils (0-1) lost their opener last week against USC in Los Angeles.
