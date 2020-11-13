Principal confirms COVID-19 case at Tortolita Middle School; exposed individuals asked to quarantine

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The principal of Tortolita Middle School has informed parents that there has been a confirmed case of COVID-19 in a student at the school.
According to Shelly Vroegh’s letter to parents, the school performed contact tracing and determined there were multiple exposures. Those who were exposed have been informed and asked to quarantine for at least two weeks.
The letter defined exposure as “being within 6 feet of the sick person for more than 15 minutes while the person was infectious beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or the test date if asymptomatic.”
The impacted areas of the school at 4101 W. Hardy Road have been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected, Vroegh said.
