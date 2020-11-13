Principal confirms COVID-19 at La Cima Middle School

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At least one student at La Cima Middle School has contracted COVID-19, according to a letter from the school’s principal.
La Cima Principal Julie Valenzuela said the student was at school Monday, Nov. 9, and that the Pima County Health Department knows of their illness. Right now, contact tracing efforts are underway at the school, Valenzuela said in the letter, and anyone who may have been exposed will be notified.
This is the second school to announce positive COVID-19 cases today, Nov. 13.
Leaders at Tortolita Middle School said there is at least one known active case among students and contact tracing is underway there as well.
This also comes as Pima County health leaders announced both cases and hospitalizations are soaring amid another surge across the state.
